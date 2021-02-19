Who are the Institutional Holders in Albany International Corp. (AIN)?

287 institutions hold shares in Albany International Corp. (AIN), with 284.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.88% while institutional investors hold 101.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.34M, and float is at 30.39M with Short Float at 2.07%. Institutions hold 100.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.6 million shares valued at $337.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.99% of the AIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.22 million shares valued at $159.27 million to account for 10.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Earnest Partners LLC which holds 1.91 million shares representing 6.22% and valued at over $94.55 million, while Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 1.52 million with a market value of $75.08 million.

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) is 9.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.46 and a high of $78.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIN stock was last observed hovering at around $77.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.8% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.2% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -27.73% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.47, the stock is 8.38% and 8.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 3.60% at the moment leaves the stock 33.67% off its SMA200. AIN registered 8.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.19.

The stock witnessed a 4.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.43%, and is 6.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.02% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Albany International Corp. (AIN) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $900.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.40 and Fwd P/E is 24.14. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.18% and 2.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Albany International Corp. (AIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Albany International Corp. (AIN) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Albany International Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $215.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.60% in year-over-year returns.

Albany International Corp. (AIN) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Albany International Corp. (AIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hansen Robert Alan, the company’s Senior Vice President & CTO. SEC filings show that Hansen Robert Alan sold 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 06 at a price of $51.37 per share for a total of $23117.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Albany International Corp. (AIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) that is trading 23.32% up over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -7.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.04% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.67.