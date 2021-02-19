Who are the Institutional Holders in DZS Inc. (DZSI)?

87 institutions hold shares in DZS Inc. (DZSI), with 9.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.82% while institutional investors hold 50.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.59M, and float is at 15.63M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 28.00% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 0.96 million shares valued at $8.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.35% of the DZSI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 0.82 million shares valued at $12.68 million to account for 3.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.81 million shares representing 3.71% and valued at over $12.59 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.43% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $5.0 million.

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is 10.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $18.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DZSI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.58% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -0.82% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.14, the stock is 2.74% and 6.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -2.11% at the moment leaves the stock 51.12% off its SMA200. DZSI registered 99.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.79.

The stock witnessed a 1.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.74%, and is -1.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.31% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

DZS Inc. (DZSI) has around 789 employees, a market worth around $447.53M and $289.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 114.27. Profit margin for the company is -6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 491.03% and -9.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.40%).

DZS Inc. (DZSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DZS Inc. (DZSI) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DZS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $85.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -519.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.80% in year-over-year returns.

DZS Inc. (DZSI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at DZS Inc. (DZSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DASAN NETWORKS, INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that DASAN NETWORKS, INC bought 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $14.00 per share for a total of $8.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.09 million shares.

DZS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Yim Philip (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $5.00 per share for $10000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7000.0 shares of the DZSI stock.

DZS Inc. (DZSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aware Inc. (AWRE) that is trading 45.95% up over the past 12 months. Calix Inc. (CALX) is 234.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.17% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.41.