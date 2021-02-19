Who are the Institutional Holders in IMARA Inc. (IMRA)?

53 institutions hold shares in IMARA Inc. (IMRA), with 3.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.52% while institutional investors hold 83.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.35M, and float is at 14.95M with Short Float at 4.52%. Institutions hold 64.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 4.02 million shares valued at $81.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.08% of the IMRA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 2.72 million shares valued at $55.32 million to account for 15.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.61 million shares representing 15.00% and valued at over $57.58 million, while Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds 2.97% of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $10.53 million.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) is -40.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.47 and a high of $62.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMRA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.93% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 56.6% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.02, the stock is -6.02% and -27.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 68251.0 and changing -5.31% at the moment leaves the stock -43.90% off its SMA200. IMRA registered a loss of -46.68% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.04.

The stock witnessed a -7.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.46%, and is -10.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 4.41% and -79.24% from its 52-week high.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMARA Inc. (IMRA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IMARA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.84.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.00% this year.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at IMARA Inc. (IMRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ballal Rahul D., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Ballal Rahul D. sold 4,999 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

IMARA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that GRAY MICHAEL (CFO & COO) sold a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $25.00 per share for $31250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the IMRA stock.