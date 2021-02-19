Who are the Institutional Holders in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP)?

289 institutions hold shares in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP), with 1.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.75% while institutional investors hold 102.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.84M, and float is at 25.92M with Short Float at 3.01%. Institutions hold 98.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 3.01 million shares valued at $567.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.19% of the INSP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.99 million shares valued at $375.0 million to account for 7.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.81 million shares representing 6.71% and valued at over $233.33 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 4.21% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $146.32 million.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) is 19.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.53 and a high of $239.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INSP stock was last observed hovering at around $228.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.88% off its average median price target of $209.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.56% off the consensus price target high of $245.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -65.94% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $224.02, the stock is 2.96% and 9.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -2.13% at the moment leaves the stock 63.33% off its SMA200. INSP registered 173.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $210.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $160.14.

The stock witnessed a 0.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.81%, and is -0.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) has around 239 employees, a market worth around $5.91B and $96.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 452.73% and -6.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.30%).

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $41.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 52.60% in year-over-year returns.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ban Randy, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Ban Randy sold 30,187 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $182.15 per share for a total of $5.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229.0 shares.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Buchholz Richard (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $190.53 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65651.0 shares of the INSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Buchholz Richard (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $171.66 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 68,651 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP).