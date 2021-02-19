Who are the Institutional Holders in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)?

228 institutions hold shares in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD), with 1.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.40% while institutional investors hold 96.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.61M, and float is at 66.47M with Short Float at 3.07%. Institutions hold 95.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 8.0 million shares valued at $180.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.94% of the JELD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 7.36 million shares valued at $186.57 million to account for 7.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.65 million shares representing 5.61% and valued at over $127.63 million, while Pzena Investment Management, LLC holds 5.15% of the shares totaling 5.19 million with a market value of $131.55 million.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is 6.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.06 and a high of $30.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JELD stock was last observed hovering at around $26.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.94% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -23.09% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.08, the stock is -3.00% and 3.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 25.87% off its SMA200. JELD registered 22.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.13.

The stock witnessed a -5.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.04%, and is -3.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) has around 23300 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $4.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.88 and Fwd P/E is 14.42. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 346.86% and -9.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $1.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.70% in year-over-year returns.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Michel Gary S, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Michel Gary S bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $12.68 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Griffon Corporation (GFF) that is trading 15.30% up over the past 12 months. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is 22.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.8% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.06.