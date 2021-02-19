Who are the Institutional Holders in Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE)?

108 institutions hold shares in Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE), with 3.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.08% while institutional investors hold 78.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.65M, and float is at 11.54M with Short Float at 17.92%. Institutions hold 62.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.14 million shares valued at $10.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.76% of the SPKE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.94 million shares valued at $8.99 million to account for 6.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 0.87 million shares representing 5.96% and valued at over $7.25 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 0.71 million with a market value of $5.88 million.

Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SPKE) is 15.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.25 and a high of $12.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPKE stock was last observed hovering at around $11.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -38.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -38.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.10, the stock is -2.63% and 6.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 26.51% off its SMA200. SPKE registered 7.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.46.

The stock witnessed a 0.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.00%, and is -8.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE) has around 164 employees, a market worth around $390.61M and $622.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.66. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.43% and -10.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spark Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $184.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.90% in year-over-year returns.

Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones James G II, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Jones James G II sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 27 at a price of $10.07 per share for a total of $70455.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47890.0 shares.

Spark Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Evans Nick W Jr (Director) sold a total of 25,664 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $9.02 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SPKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Jones James G II (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 9,852 shares at an average price of $9.23 for $90934.0. The insider now directly holds 54,890 shares of Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE).

Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -11.72% down over the past 12 months. The Southern Company (SO) is -12.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.8% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.43.