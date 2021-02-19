Who are the Institutional Holders in The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN)?

35 institutions hold shares in The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.66% while institutional investors hold 40.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.33M, and float is at 13.19M with Short Float at 0.80%. Institutions hold 35.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hodges Capital Management, Inc. with over 1.37 million shares valued at $3.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.15% of the DXYN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Gendell, Jeffrey L. with 1.32 million shares valued at $1.18 million to account for 8.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kopion Asset Management, LLC which holds 0.6 million shares representing 4.03% and valued at over $1.53 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.44% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $0.93 million.

The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) is 100.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DXYN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -2.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.11, the stock is 23.22% and 56.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 222.55% off its SMA200. DXYN registered 315.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 447.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.92.

The stock witnessed a 52.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 164.77%, and is 6.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.56% over the week and 8.58% over the month.

The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) has around 1526 employees, a market worth around $74.96M and $317.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.88. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 864.88% and -7.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Dixie Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $101.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 172.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Knoll Inc. (KNL) that is trading -32.36% down over the past 12 months. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is 43.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.67% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 78400.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.81.