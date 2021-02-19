Who is the Top Investor In Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC)?

304 institutions hold shares in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC), with 705.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 105.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.60M, and float is at 64.01M with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 104.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.48 million shares valued at $202.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.47% of the AIMC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 5.28 million shares valued at $195.09 million to account for 8.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.11 million shares representing 7.89% and valued at over $283.14 million, while Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5.55% of the shares totaling 3.59 million with a market value of $132.79 million.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) is -0.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.00 and a high of $66.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AIMC stock was last observed hovering at around $55.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.5% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.92% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.08, the stock is -0.52% and -2.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 29.42% off its SMA200. AIMC registered 55.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.92.

The stock witnessed a -2.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.18%, and is -2.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) has around 9200 employees, a market worth around $3.79B and $1.71B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.18. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 359.00% and -17.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $459.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schuele Craig, the company’s VP Marketing and Business Dev. SEC filings show that Schuele Craig sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53526.0 shares.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Christenson Carl R (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $60.00 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the AIMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, STORCH CHRISTIAN (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,914 shares at an average price of $60.90 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 38,896 shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC).

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Timken Company (TKR) that is trading 39.14% up over the past 12 months. Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) is 46.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.79% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.53.