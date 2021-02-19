Who is the Top Investor In Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI)?

33 institutions hold shares in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI), with 8.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.49% while institutional investors hold 37.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.15M, and float is at 8.90M with Short Float at 0.40%. Institutions hold 26.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gamco Investors Inc with over 0.75 million shares valued at $1.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.94% of the BBGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Teton Advisors, Inc with 0.5 million shares valued at $0.74 million to account for 3.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.41 million shares representing 3.25% and valued at over $0.51 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.77% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $0.43 million.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) is 96.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $5.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBGI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 26.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.93, the stock is 24.18% and 53.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock 59.57% off its SMA200. BBGI registered -23.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1447 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6220.

The stock witnessed a 42.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.64%, and is 8.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.67% over the week and 8.23% over the month.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) has around 846 employees, a market worth around $83.27M and $206.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.33. Profit margin for the company is -9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.78% and -43.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.40% year-over-year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) that is trading 110.29% up over the past 12 months. Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) is -36.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.2% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 45190.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.