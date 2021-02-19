Who is the Top Investor In CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)?

124 institutions hold shares in CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE), with 4.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.91% while institutional investors hold 84.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.36M, and float is at 30.57M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 72.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Trigran Investments Inc with over 5.71 million shares valued at $41.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.07% of the CECE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.45 million shares valued at $17.88 million to account for 6.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.42 million shares representing 6.82% and valued at over $16.86 million, while Luther King Capital Management holds 6.73% of the shares totaling 2.39 million with a market value of $16.63 million.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) is 12.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.53 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CECE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.24% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.80, the stock is 3.54% and 6.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 75098.0 and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 9.96% off its SMA200. CECE registered 0.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.59.

The stock witnessed a -0.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.42%, and is -0.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) has around 830 employees, a market worth around $274.87M and $322.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.62 and Fwd P/E is 15.92. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.90% and -13.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CECO Environmental Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $78.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 296.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.30% in year-over-year returns.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Liner David B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Liner David B bought 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 at a price of $6.02 per share for a total of $33110.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75514.0 shares.

CECO Environmental Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that Liner David B (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $8.65 per share for $43250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70014.0 shares of the CECE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Pollack Jonathan (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $8.34 for $25032.0. The insider now directly holds 88,200 shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE).

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is trading 76.24% up over the past 12 months. Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) is 374.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.36% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.8.