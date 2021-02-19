Who is the Top Investor In Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)?

10 institutions hold shares in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP), with 313.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 8.03% while institutional investors hold 29.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.91M, and float is at 3.04M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 27.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.15 million shares valued at $0.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.37% of the APOP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wedbush Securities Inc with 39870.0 shares valued at $83727.0 to account for 1.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 26586.0 shares representing 0.79% and valued at over $55830.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.47% of the shares totaling 16000.0 with a market value of $33600.0.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) is 70.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $5.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APOP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -22.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -22.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.68, the stock is 8.04% and 30.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -6.12% at the moment leaves the stock 38.70% off its SMA200. APOP registered 57.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0963 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4510.

The stock witnessed a 24.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.76%, and is -22.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.05% over the week and 11.73% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 820.00% and -31.85% from its 52-week high.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..