Who is the Top Investor In Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY)?

98 institutions hold shares in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.76% while institutional investors hold 53.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.23M, and float is at 5.06M with Short Float at 13.72%. Institutions hold 46.34% of the Float.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) is -3.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.35 and a high of $21.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KDNY stock was last observed hovering at around $16.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.37% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 39.04% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.24, the stock is -0.63% and -3.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 82700.0 and changing -5.81% at the moment leaves the stock 6.83% off its SMA200. KDNY registered -15.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.61.

The stock witnessed a 0.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.98%, and is 0.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $641.60M and $26.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.99% and -29.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-133.70%).

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $2.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.00% in year-over-year returns.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DOBMEIER ERIC, the company’s President, CEO. SEC filings show that DOBMEIER ERIC bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $13.08 per share for a total of $26150.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56837.0 shares.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that DOBMEIER ERIC (President, CEO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $13.24 per share for $26483.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54837.0 shares of the KDNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, DOBMEIER ERIC (President, CEO) acquired 929 shares at an average price of $13.67 for $12699.0. The insider now directly holds 52,837 shares of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY).