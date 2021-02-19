Who is the Top Investor In Cimpress plc (CMPR)?

223 institutions hold shares in Cimpress plc (CMPR), with 4.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.64% while institutional investors hold 106.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.95M, and float is at 21.94M with Short Float at 4.26%. Institutions hold 90.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Prescott General Partners LLC with over 3.91 million shares valued at $293.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.02% of the CMPR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 3.36 million shares valued at $252.44 million to account for 12.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Spruce House Investment Management LLC which holds 2.36 million shares representing 9.07% and valued at over $177.3 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.46% of the shares totaling 1.42 million with a market value of $106.68 million.

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) is 7.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.80 and a high of $128.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMPR stock was last observed hovering at around $99.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.54% off its average median price target of $124.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.77% off the consensus price target high of $124.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.77% higher than the price target low of $124.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.53, the stock is -5.85% and -0.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -4.58% at the moment leaves the stock 9.34% off its SMA200. CMPR registered -19.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.34.

The stock witnessed a -0.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.69%, and is -9.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

Cimpress plc (CMPR) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $2.44B and $2.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.65. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.69% and -26.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Cimpress plc (CMPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cimpress plc (CMPR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cimpress plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.52 with sales reaching $526.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.90% in year-over-year returns.

Cimpress plc (CMPR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cimpress plc (CMPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wensveen Maarten, the company’s EVP & Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Wensveen Maarten sold 2,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $99.31 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Cimpress plc (CMPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) that is trading -6.47% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.99.