Who is the Top Investor In GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH)?

75 institutions hold shares in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH), with 2.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.45% while institutional investors hold 39.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.84M, and float is at 53.56M with Short Float at 2.97%. Institutions hold 37.48% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS O’Connor LLC with over 4.67 million shares valued at $12.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.73% of the GTYH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Conifer Management, L.L.C. with 4.32 million shares valued at $11.46 million to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.41 million shares representing 4.51% and valued at over $12.5 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 2.35 million with a market value of $6.23 million.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) is 31.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.16 and a high of $8.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTYH stock was last observed hovering at around $6.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 15.13% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.79, the stock is -10.01% and 13.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 69.50% off its SMA200. GTYH registered 0.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 120.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.12.

The stock witnessed a 6.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 107.01%, and is -15.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.34% over the week and 6.82% over the month.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $369.38M and $46.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 214.35% and -18.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.90%).

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $13.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.50% in year-over-year returns.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GREEN WILLIAM D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GREEN WILLIAM D bought 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $4.00 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Wert Charles (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $3.56 per share for $53350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74701.0 shares of the GTYH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Duffy Michael J (CEO of Citybase) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $3.50 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 598,164 shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH).