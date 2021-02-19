Why Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) is 9.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $4.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HBP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $8.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.37% off the consensus price target high of $8.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.37% higher than the price target low of $8.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.02, the stock is 5.19% and 10.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 48078.0 and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 59.02% off its SMA200. HBP registered 205.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6403 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0988.

The stock witnessed a 23.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.94%, and is -5.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.65% over the week and 6.61% over the month.

Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) has around 1364 employees, a market worth around $102.03M and $788.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 715.42% and -11.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.20%).

Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huttig Building Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $222M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -250.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.50% year-over-year.

Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP), with 5.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.75% while institutional investors hold 52.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.00M, and float is at 18.88M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 41.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Weber, Alan W. with over 2.46 million shares valued at $5.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.15% of the HBP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is 22NW, LP with 2.13 million shares valued at $4.67 million to account for 7.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. which holds 0.82 million shares representing 3.04% and valued at over $1.79 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.57% of the shares totaling 0.69 million with a market value of $1.52 million.

Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times.

Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 32.42% up over the past 12 months. Pool Corporation (POOL) is 41.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.22% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.97.