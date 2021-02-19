Why Interface Inc. (TILE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Interface Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) is 6.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.06 and a high of $17.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TILE stock was last observed hovering at around $11.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -24.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -24.67% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.22, the stock is 1.67% and 7.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 33.71% off its SMA200. TILE registered -31.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.46.

The stock witnessed a 0.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.77%, and is -1.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Interface Inc. (TILE) has around 4110 employees, a market worth around $659.96M and $1.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.25. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.74% and -35.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Interface Inc. (TILE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Interface Inc. (TILE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Interface Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $278.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.90% in year-over-year returns.

Interface Inc. (TILE) Top Institutional Holders

255 institutions hold shares in Interface Inc. (TILE), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.97% while institutional investors hold 95.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.59M, and float is at 57.52M with Short Float at 3.79%. Institutions hold 93.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.11 million shares valued at $95.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.52% of the TILE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.56 million shares valued at $34.0 million to account for 9.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Frontier Capital Management Company LLC which holds 4.66 million shares representing 7.94% and valued at over $48.89 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 6.81% of the shares totaling 3.99 million with a market value of $24.44 million.

Interface Inc. (TILE) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Interface Inc. (TILE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times.

Interface Inc. (TILE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HNI Corporation (HNI) that is trading -9.61% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.02% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.58.