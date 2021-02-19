Why Noodles & Company (NDLS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) is 20.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NDLS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.45% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -19.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.52, the stock is 6.60% and 11.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 31.01% off its SMA200. NDLS registered 11.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.97.

The stock witnessed a 6.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.61%, and is -0.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) has around 8900 employees, a market worth around $420.31M and $400.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.90. Profit margin for the company is -5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 203.18% and -4.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Noodles & Company (NDLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Noodles & Company (NDLS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Noodles & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $107.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.60% in year-over-year returns.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Noodles & Company (NDLS), with 4.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.09% while institutional investors hold 93.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.36M, and float is at 35.04M with Short Float at 3.92%. Institutions hold 84.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.66 million shares valued at $52.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the NDLS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Woodson Capital Management, LP with 3.83 million shares valued at $26.28 million to account for 8.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.25 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $17.77 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.32% of the shares totaling 1.92 million with a market value of $13.16 million.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Noodles & Company (NDLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Heidman Melissa, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Heidman Melissa sold 24 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $240.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18750.0 shares.

Noodles & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Boennighausen David James (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 799 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $8.71 per share for $6959.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the NDLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Boennighausen David James (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $8.70 for $13050.0. The insider now directly holds 324,499 shares of Noodles & Company (NDLS).

Noodles & Company (NDLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is trading 68.08% up over the past 12 months. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) is 22.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.77% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.67.