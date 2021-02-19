Why should you keep an eye on Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG)?

Integra Resources Corp. (AMEX: ITRG) is -14.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ITRG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.13% off the consensus price target high of $7.51 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 38.62% higher than the price target low of $5.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.37, the stock is -2.54% and -7.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 49507.0 and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 0.00% off its SMA200. ITRG registered 43.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5698 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5341.

The stock witnessed a -6.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.88%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 237.00% and -38.73% from its 52-week high.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Integra Resources Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021..

Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG), with 9.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.96% while institutional investors hold 36.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.61M, and float is at 48.38M with Short Float at 0.25%. Institutions hold 30.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 3.38 million shares valued at $13.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.16% of the ITRG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 2.04 million shares valued at $6.83 million to account for 3.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ruffer LLP which holds 1.43 million shares representing 2.61% and valued at over $5.6 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 1.66% of the shares totaling 0.91 million with a market value of $3.57 million.