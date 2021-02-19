Why should you keep an eye on Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN)?

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) is -9.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.40 and a high of $24.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LTRN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.84% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 30.56% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.36, the stock is 5.07% and 0.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 9.87% off its SMA200. LTRN registered a gain of 46.44% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.59.

The stock witnessed a 9.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.67%, and is -8.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 66.92% and -30.11% from its 52-week high.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lantern Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.60% this year.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.14% while institutional investors hold 42.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.22M, and float is at 1.59M with Short Float at 5.33%. Institutions hold 31.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Voss Capital, LLC with over 35067.0 shares valued at $0.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.31% of the LTRN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 21384.0 shares valued at $0.4 million to account for 0.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Rock Creek Group, LP which holds 11306.0 shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $0.21 million, while CM Management, LLC holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 10000.0 with a market value of $0.19 million.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.