Why should you keep an eye on Lennox International Inc. (LII)?

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is 5.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $163.40 and a high of $319.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LII stock was last observed hovering at around $293.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.23% off its average median price target of $288.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.72% off the consensus price target high of $308.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -20.99% lower than the price target low of $240.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $290.37, the stock is 1.64% and 3.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 10.19% off its SMA200. LII registered 18.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $282.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $281.07.

The stock witnessed a 3.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.77%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) has around 11200 employees, a market worth around $11.08B and $3.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.35 and Fwd P/E is 23.44. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.71% and -9.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (45.80%).

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lennox International Inc. (LII) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lennox International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.24 with sales reaching $782.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.20% in year-over-year returns.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Top Institutional Holders

606 institutions hold shares in Lennox International Inc. (LII), with 3.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.90% while institutional investors hold 78.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.30M, and float is at 34.50M with Short Float at 5.69%. Institutions hold 70.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.59 million shares valued at $984.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.39% of the LII Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.31 million shares valued at $902.24 million to account for 8.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 1.59 million shares representing 4.16% and valued at over $434.38 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.81% of the shares totaling 1.46 million with a market value of $397.6 million.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at Lennox International Inc. (LII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 69 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Torres John D, the company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Torres John D sold 2,166 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $283.81 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7555.0 shares.

Lennox International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Bluedorn Todd M (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 4,705 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $280.15 per share for $1.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77474.0 shares of the LII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Reitmeier Joseph William (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 987 shares at an average price of $280.15 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 15,835 shares of Lennox International Inc. (LII).

Lennox International Inc. (LII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Standex International Corporation (SXI) that is trading 27.08% up over the past 12 months. Dover Corporation (DOV) is 3.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.02% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.12.