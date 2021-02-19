Why should you keep an eye on Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA)?

Orla Mining Ltd. (AMEX: ORLA) is -30.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $6.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORLA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 44.15% higher than the price target low of $6.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.77, the stock is -12.10% and -21.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -6.06% off its SMA200. ORLA registered 108.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6422 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.7154.

The stock witnessed a -21.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.15%, and is -13.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.49% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 243.92% and -37.58% from its 52-week high.

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orla Mining Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021..

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA), with 86.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.73% while institutional investors hold 37.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 228.97M, and float is at 133.25M with Short Float at 4.18%. Institutions hold 23.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 12.63 million shares valued at $68.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.51% of the ORLA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 7.62 million shares valued at $41.05 million to account for 3.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 7.22 million shares representing 3.15% and valued at over $38.9 million, while First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds 1.74% of the shares totaling 4.0 million with a market value of $21.54 million.