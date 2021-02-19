Why should you keep an eye on Photronics Inc. (PLAB)?

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is 15.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.31 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLAB stock was last observed hovering at around $13.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.69% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.91, the stock is 6.26% and 9.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 15.09% off its SMA200. PLAB registered -12.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.04.

The stock witnessed a 5.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.55%, and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) has around 1775 employees, a market worth around $813.33M and $609.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.02 and Fwd P/E is 13.96. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.35% and -13.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Photronics Inc. (PLAB) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Photronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $150.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Top Institutional Holders

286 institutions hold shares in Photronics Inc. (PLAB), with 1.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.12% while institutional investors hold 93.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.78M, and float is at 61.67M with Short Float at 3.71%. Institutions hold 90.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.33 million shares valued at $115.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.16% of the PLAB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 5.32 million shares valued at $53.02 million to account for 8.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.31 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $42.95 million, while Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds 5.35% of the shares totaling 3.42 million with a market value of $34.04 million.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Photronics Inc. (PLAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lee Kang Jyh, the company’s President, Asia IC Photomask. SEC filings show that Lee Kang Jyh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $11.99 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Photronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that KIRLIN PETER S (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 42,375 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $11.05 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the PLAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Burr Richelle E (EVP, CAO,General Counsel & Sec) disposed off 3,225 shares at an average price of $11.19 for $36088.0. The insider now directly holds 121,844 shares of Photronics Inc. (PLAB).

Photronics Inc. (PLAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AXT Inc. (AXTI) that is trading 197.78% up over the past 12 months. United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is 287.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.55% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.42.