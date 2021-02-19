Why Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) is 32.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.44 and a high of $11.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VMD stock was last observed hovering at around $10.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $13.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 6.73% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $10.26, the stock is 8.91% and 16.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 11.08% off its SMA200. VMD registered 79.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.20.

The stock witnessed a 20.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.07%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) has around 499 employees, a market worth around $401.63M and $121.56M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.04. Distance from 52-week low is 320.49% and -14.36% from its 52-week high.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021..

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) Top Institutional Holders

166 institutions hold shares in Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD), with 4.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.42% while institutional investors hold 62.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.15M, and float is at 34.65M with Short Float at 3.75%. Institutions hold 55.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.25 million shares valued at $17.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.75% of the VMD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 1.56 million shares valued at $13.45 million to account for 3.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.5 million shares representing 3.82% and valued at over $12.94 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.16% of the shares totaling 1.24 million with a market value of $10.68 million.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.