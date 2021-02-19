Will Afya Limited (AFYA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) is -8.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.98 and a high of $29.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AFYA stock was last observed hovering at around $23.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $162.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.25% off the consensus price target high of $182.41 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 82.71% higher than the price target low of $134.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.25, the stock is -1.05% and -3.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -4.31% off its SMA200. AFYA registered -12.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.23.

The stock witnessed a -2.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.66%, and is -1.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Afya Limited (AFYA) has around 3444 employees, a market worth around $2.17B and $200.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.15 and Fwd P/E is 21.71. Profit margin for the company is 26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.31% and -19.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Afya Limited (AFYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Afya Limited (AFYA) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Afya Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $62.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 58.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 51.80% in year-over-year returns.

Afya Limited (AFYA) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in Afya Limited (AFYA), with 17.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.14% while institutional investors hold 90.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.12M, and float is at 36.58M with Short Float at 2.72%. Institutions hold 73.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAMCO Inc. with over 3.11 million shares valued at $84.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.92% of the AFYA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 2.6 million shares valued at $70.74 million to account for 5.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jackson Square Partners, LLC which holds 2.59 million shares representing 5.76% and valued at over $70.58 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $45.57 million.