XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is -0.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.47 and a high of $128.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPO stock was last observed hovering at around $119.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.18% off the consensus price target high of $158.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 1.48% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.22, the stock is -0.21% and -1.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 25.74% off its SMA200. XPO registered 21.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $119.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.09.

The stock witnessed a -2.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.17%, and is -3.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) has around 102000 employees, a market worth around $10.48B and $16.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 189.15 and Fwd P/E is 20.00. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 207.30% and -8.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPO Logistics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.98 with sales reaching $4.32B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.70% in year-over-year returns.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Top Institutional Holders

610 institutions hold shares in XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO), with 1.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.44% while institutional investors hold 97.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.00M, and float is at 79.52M with Short Float at 5.22%. Institutions hold 95.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 16.18 million shares valued at $1.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 17.70% of the XPO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.33 million shares valued at $992.69 million to account for 9.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.01 million shares representing 8.76% and valued at over $677.94 million, while Spruce House Investment Management LLC holds 4.62% of the shares totaling 4.22 million with a market value of $357.53 million.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robinson Lance A, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Robinson Lance A sold 12,195 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $81.77 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55237.0 shares.

XPO Logistics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Wyshner David B (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $67.13 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1500.0 shares of the XPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Spruce House Partnership LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 215,100 shares at an average price of $51.63 for $11.11 million. The insider now directly holds 9,090,601 shares of XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO).

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is 58.64% higher over the past 12 months. Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is 12.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.05% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.69.