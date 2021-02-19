Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (YAC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 5.25% Change This Year

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: YAC) is 5.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.59 and a high of $11.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YAC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $10.63, the stock is 0.61% and 2.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44324.0 and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 5.24% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.10.

The stock witnessed a 1.72% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.91%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.23% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 10.84% and -3.97% from its 52-week high.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (YAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (YAC) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (YAC) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (YAC), with institutional investors hold 33.35% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 33.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 1.8 million shares valued at $17.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.23% of the YAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP with 1.6 million shares valued at $15.89 million to account for 4.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 1.0 million shares representing 2.90% and valued at over $9.93 million, while HBK Investments, L.P. holds 2.17% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $7.45 million.