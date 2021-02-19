Zanite Acquisition Corp. (ZNTEU) up 32.13% since start of the year

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ZNTEU) is 32.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.02 and a high of $16.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZNTEU stock was last observed hovering at around $14.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $13.90, the stock is -4.40% and 13.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26942.0 and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 17.77% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.77.

The stock witnessed a 10.41% in the last 1 month, and is -12.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.19% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 38.72% and -18.09% from its 52-week high.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (ZNTEU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zanite Acquisition Corp. (ZNTEU) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (ZNTEU) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (ZNTEU), with institutional investors hold 0.17% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 0.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Periscope Capital Inc. with over 0.6 million shares valued at $6.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.00% of the ZNTEU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Mizuho Securities USA, Inc. with 0.28 million shares valued at $2.89 million to account for 1.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC which holds 60000.0 shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $0.63 million, while Landscape Capital Management LLC holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 24924.0 with a market value of $0.26 million.