Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 16.22% Upside

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is 23.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.13 and a high of $48.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZUMZ stock was last observed hovering at around $45.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.22% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -29.26% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.24, the stock is 0.59% and 9.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 46.36% off its SMA200. ZUMZ registered 41.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.68.

The stock witnessed a 1.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.53%, and is -3.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) has around 2575 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $987.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.17 and Fwd P/E is 13.57. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 244.55% and -6.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zumiez Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.62 with sales reaching $327.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Top Institutional Holders

260 institutions hold shares in Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ), with 4.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.95% while institutional investors hold 101.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.86M, and float is at 21.31M with Short Float at 3.05%. Institutions hold 84.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.44 million shares valued at $126.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.52% of the ZUMZ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.08 million shares valued at $57.99 million to account for 8.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.0 million shares representing 7.86% and valued at over $55.73 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 5.22% of the shares totaling 1.33 million with a market value of $37.0 million.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Work Christopher Codington, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Work Christopher Codington sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $48.02 per share for a total of $48.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46716.0 shares.

Zumiez Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Brown Troy R. (President North America) sold a total of 20,834 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $46.24 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80317.0 shares of the ZUMZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, Brown Troy R. (President North America) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $46.03 for $18412.0. The insider now directly holds 80,317 shares of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ).

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is 44.11% higher over the past 12 months. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is 56.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.73% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.5.