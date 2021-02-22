A peek at ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET): Who has invested in It?

5 institutions hold shares in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET), with 4.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.54% while institutional investors hold 7.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.72M, and float is at 20.19M with Short Float at 1.84%. Institutions hold 5.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 42680.0 shares valued at $86213.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.20% of the CNET Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 12600.0 shares valued at $25452.0 to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) is 240.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $6.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNET stock was last observed hovering at around $4.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.4% off the consensus price target high of $6.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 26.4% higher than the price target low of $6.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.60, the stock is 49.73% and 104.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.7 million and changing 2.68% at the moment leaves the stock 205.00% off its SMA200. CNET registered 280.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 277.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7961 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7418.

The stock witnessed a 96.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 194.87%, and is 16.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.68% over the week and 14.19% over the month.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) has around 449 employees, a market worth around $140.12M and $45.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 751.69% and -25.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.50%).

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.70% this year.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baidu Inc. (BIDU) that is trading 156.61% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 46.11% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.03.