Abbott Laboratories (ABT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

2,866 institutions hold shares in Abbott Laboratories (ABT), with 12.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.69% while institutional investors hold 76.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.77B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 0.65%. Institutions hold 75.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 148.16 million shares valued at $16.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.36% of the ABT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 133.43 million shares valued at $14.61 billion to account for 7.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 87.41 million shares representing 4.93% and valued at over $9.51 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.16% of the shares totaling 73.67 million with a market value of $8.02 billion.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is 12.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.61 and a high of $128.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABT stock was last observed hovering at around $125.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.37% off its average median price target of $137.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.13% off the consensus price target high of $158.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -10.85% lower than the price target low of $111.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $123.04, the stock is 1.23% and 7.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.2 million and changing -1.89% at the moment leaves the stock 18.02% off its SMA200. ABT registered 39.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $117.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $109.57.

The stock witnessed a 8.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.83%, and is -3.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has around 107000 employees, a market worth around $222.27B and $34.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.18 and Fwd P/E is 22.78. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.71% and -4.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abbott Laboratories is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.27 with sales reaching $10.76B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.20% in year-over-year returns.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moreland Mary K, the company’s EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Moreland Mary K sold 505 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $128.49 per share for a total of $64887.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63373.0 shares.

Abbott Laboratories disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that MANNING JOSEPH J (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) sold a total of 3,130 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $123.03 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59681.0 shares of the ABT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, MANNING JOSEPH J (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 18,750 shares at an average price of $122.79 for $2.3 million. The insider now directly holds 62,811 shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 42.49% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 9.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.72% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.16.