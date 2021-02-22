Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) is -8.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $3.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABEV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $3.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.56% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -12.4% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.81, the stock is -1.83% and -5.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.74 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 9.28% off its SMA200. ABEV registered -21.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9336 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6585.

The stock witnessed a -7.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.90%, and is -0.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.97 and Fwd P/E is 21.62. Distance from 52-week low is 51.79% and -22.27% from its 52-week high.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambev S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $3.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.20% in year-over-year returns.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Top Institutional Holders

370 institutions hold shares in Ambev S.A. (ABEV), with institutional investors hold 8.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.73B, and float is at 4.39B with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 8.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with over 218.88 million shares valued at $669.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.07% of the ABEV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Harding Loevner LLC with 192.87 million shares valued at $435.9 million to account for 15.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Westwood Global Investments, LLC which holds 106.66 million shares representing 8.32% and valued at over $241.05 million, while Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 7.89% of the shares totaling 101.2 million with a market value of $309.67 million.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) that is trading 180.89% up over the past 12 months. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is -12.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.54% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 69.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.92.