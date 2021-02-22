Analysts suggest DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) could spike 39.09% in a year

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) is 30.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.60 and a high of $64.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DKNG stock was last observed hovering at around $58.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.63% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.09% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -48.56% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $60.91, the stock is 4.86% and 12.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.46 million and changing 4.51% at the moment leaves the stock 40.32% off its SMA200. DKNG registered 245.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.00.

The stock witnessed a 14.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.68%, and is 2.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $22.83B and $292.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 474.62% and -5.97% from its 52-week high.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DraftKings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.47 with sales reaching $232.25M over the same period..

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Top Institutional Holders

491 institutions hold shares in DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), with 63.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.12% while institutional investors hold 54.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 355.90M, and float is at 328.37M with Short Float at 4.94%. Institutions hold 45.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Raine Capital Llc with over 21.72 million shares valued at $1.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.54% of the DKNG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.76 million shares valued at $1.22 billion to account for 5.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 19.19 million shares representing 4.90% and valued at over $1.13 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.75% of the shares totaling 14.69 million with a market value of $864.25 million.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MURRAY STEVEN JOSEPH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MURRAY STEVEN JOSEPH sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 09 at a price of $50.83 per share for a total of $78.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.21 million shares.

DraftKings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 09 that Meckenzie Shalom (Director) sold a total of 6,949,088 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 09 and was made at $50.83 per share for $353.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23.61 million shares of the DKNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 09, Nada Hany M (Director) disposed off 946,712 shares at an average price of $50.83 for $48.12 million. The insider now directly holds 5,364,703 shares of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG).