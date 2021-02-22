Antero Resources Corporation (AR) up 64.40% since start of the year

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) is 64.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $10.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -49.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $8.96, the stock is 15.39% and 36.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.26 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 116.98% off its SMA200. AR registered 386.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 145.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.68.

The stock witnessed a 32.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 119.61%, and is 10.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.89% over the week and 8.84% over the month.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has around 522 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $3.49B in sales. Fwd P/E is 280.00. Profit margin for the company is -36.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1304.39% and -10.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.40%).

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Antero Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $1.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -319.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.40% in year-over-year returns.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Top Institutional Holders

262 institutions hold shares in Antero Resources Corporation (AR), with 37.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.53% while institutional investors hold 95.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 268.67M, and float is at 224.23M with Short Float at 15.20%. Institutions hold 83.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.06 million shares valued at $63.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.58% of the AR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.99 million shares valued at $108.96 million to account for 7.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 17.93 million shares representing 6.67% and valued at over $49.31 million, while FPR Partners, LLC holds 6.62% of the shares totaling 17.78 million with a market value of $48.89 million.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Antero Resources Corporation (AR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pearce Sheri. SEC filings show that Pearce Sheri sold 1,501 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $4.43 per share for a total of $6645.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69201.0 shares.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is trading 211.01% up over the past 12 months. EQT Corporation (EQT) is 205.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -58.86% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 54.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.5.