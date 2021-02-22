Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd with over 0.19 million shares valued at $1.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.27% of the AACQ Shares outstanding. As of Nov 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Water Island Diversified Event-Driven Fd with 16206.0 shares valued at $0.16 million to account for 0.02% of the shares outstanding.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AACQ) is 24.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.57 and a high of $14.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AACQ stock was last observed hovering at around $12.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.0% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 56.0% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.20, the stock is 16.02% and 21.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.65 million and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock 28.21% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.32.

The stock witnessed a 22.79% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.97%, and is 17.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.32% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 37.86% and -5.71% from its 52-week high.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

