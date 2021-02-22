Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CTRM Stock Is Going Next

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) is 554.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $2.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTRM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $1.21, the stock is 41.97% and 157.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 90.28 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 248.59% off its SMA200. CTRM registered 18.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 728.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6559 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2795.

The stock witnessed a 272.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 796.96%, and is -30.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.64% over the week and 24.25% over the month.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $615.30M and $10.94M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 977.47% and -53.46% from its 52-week high.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Analyst Forecasts

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), with 1.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.95% while institutional investors hold 14.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 508.51M, and float is at 130.89M with Short Float at 27.25%. Institutions hold 13.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.48 million shares valued at $88811.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.08% of the CTRM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.27 million shares valued at $40898.0 to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 85063.0 shares representing 0.01% and valued at over $13108.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 57535.0 with a market value of $8866.0.