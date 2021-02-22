Check out this: Ford Motor Company (F) could be on the verge of a big rally

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is 31.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $12.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The F stock was last observed hovering at around $11.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.29% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -28.67% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.58, the stock is 2.51% and 15.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 48.62 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 49.93% off its SMA200. F registered 44.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.50.

The stock witnessed a 6.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.34%, and is 1.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Ford Motor Company (F) has around 186000 employees, a market worth around $44.67B and $127.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.45. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.42% and -4.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

Ford Motor Company (F) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ford Motor Company (F) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ford Motor Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $33.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 185.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ford Motor Company (F) Top Institutional Holders

1,372 institutions hold shares in Ford Motor Company (F), with 7.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 52.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.98B, and float is at 3.83B with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 52.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 290.87 million shares valued at $1.94 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.44% of the F Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 271.61 million shares valued at $2.39 billion to account for 6.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Newport Trust Co which holds 177.93 million shares representing 4.55% and valued at over $1.56 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 177.33 million with a market value of $1.18 billion.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Ford Motor Company (F) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FARLEY JR JAMES D, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that FARLEY JR JAMES D bought 194,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 30 at a price of $5.13 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.83 million shares.

Ford Motor Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that LECHLEITER JOHN C (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $5.10 per share for $50990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the F stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, LECHLEITER JOHN C (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.36 for $53586.0. The insider now directly holds 110,000 shares of Ford Motor Company (F).

Ford Motor Company (F): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading 10.38% up over the past 12 months. Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is 334.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.9% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 97.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.82.