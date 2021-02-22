Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) Is Up 100.87% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) is 100.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $10.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBLI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.62%.

Currently trading at $6.93, the stock is 15.90% and 57.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing -27.43% at the moment leaves the stock 143.25% off its SMA200. CBLI registered 257.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 185.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.22.

The stock witnessed a 71.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 124.27%, and is 2.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.96% over the week and 16.92% over the month.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $124.32M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 445.67% and -36.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (52.50%).

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) Analyst Forecasts

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.70% this year.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI), with 7.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.41% while institutional investors hold 15.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.00M, and float is at 5.24M with Short Float at 1.04%. Institutions hold 6.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.17 million shares valued at $0.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.24% of the CBLI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 52592.0 shares valued at $0.1 million to account for 0.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 17598.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $34668.0, while PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 15000.0 with a market value of $29550.0.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 41.49% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -7.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -312.02% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.16.