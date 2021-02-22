ConocoPhillips (COP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is 21.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.84 and a high of $59.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COP stock was last observed hovering at around $47.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.51% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -3.02% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.42, the stock is 9.34% and 11.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.5 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 21.94% off its SMA200. COP registered -17.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.67.

The stock witnessed a 6.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.63%, and is 4.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

ConocoPhillips (COP) has around 9700 employees, a market worth around $64.61B and $18.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.08. Profit margin for the company is -14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.34% and -18.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

ConocoPhillips (COP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ConocoPhillips (COP) is a “Buy”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ConocoPhillips is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $7.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -139.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 58.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.10% in year-over-year returns.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Top Institutional Holders

1,682 institutions hold shares in ConocoPhillips (COP), with 541.89k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.04% while institutional investors hold 75.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.07B, and float is at 1.07B with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 75.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 90.24 million shares valued at $2.96 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.41% of the COP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 85.3 million shares valued at $3.41 billion to account for 7.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 54.97 million shares representing 5.12% and valued at over $1.81 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 3.25% of the shares totaling 34.87 million with a market value of $1.15 billion.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at ConocoPhillips (COP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Seaton David Thomas, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Seaton David Thomas bought 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $41.03 per share for a total of $98472.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2500.0 shares.

ConocoPhillips (COP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL SE (TOT) that is trading -6.99% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -12.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -149.45% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 42.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.44.