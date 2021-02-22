ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 44.35% Upside

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) is 22.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.41 and a high of $32.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WISH stock was last observed hovering at around $22.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.35% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -17.16% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.26, the stock is -19.49% and -8.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.98 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -8.82% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.37.

The stock witnessed a -13.89% In the last 1 monthand is -20.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.09% over the week and 8.67% over the month.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has around 828 employees, a market worth around $13.05B and $2.32B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.86% and -32.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ContextLogic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.08 with sales reaching $736.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.60% this year.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in ContextLogic Inc. (WISH), with 684.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.28% while institutional investors hold 63.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 586.46M, and float is at 448.07M with Short Float at 2.21%. Institutions hold 59.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.98 million shares valued at $54.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.62% of the WISH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.87 million shares valued at $52.33 million to account for 0.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 0.28 million shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $5.13 million, while Simplex Trading, LLC holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 53377.0 with a market value of $0.97 million.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 37 times.