ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Volatility At 11.01%, Should You Add A Position?

15 institutions hold shares in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA), with 1.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.48% while institutional investors hold 2.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.89M, and float is at 22.67M with Short Float at 4.32%. Institutions hold 2.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ICM Asset Management, Inc. with over 0.41 million shares valued at $0.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.22% of the NDRA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. with 0.28 million shares valued at $0.21 million to account for 0.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Zeke Capital Advisors LLC which holds 0.17 million shares representing 0.52% and valued at over $0.13 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.29% of the shares totaling 97900.0 with a market value of $71613.0.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) is 228.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $2.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NDRA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 29.71% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.46, the stock is 6.10% and 66.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 2.93% at the moment leaves the stock 146.99% off its SMA200. NDRA registered 96.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 173.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8788 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0535.

The stock witnessed a 20.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 194.96%, and is 7.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.01% over the week and 14.12% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 310.68% and -17.73% from its 52-week high.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.50% this year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maloberti Renaud Bertrand, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Maloberti Renaud Bertrand sold 13,696 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $15066.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1580.0 shares.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Maloberti Renaud Bertrand (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 6,304 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $1.05 per share for $6619.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15276.0 shares of the NDRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, Tokman Alexander Y (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.90 for $9000.0. The insider now directly holds 32,857 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA).