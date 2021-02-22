Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) Volatility At 14.19%, Should You Add A Position?

9 institutions hold shares in Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), with 38.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.20% while institutional investors hold 3.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.84M, and float is at 1.75M with Short Float at 10.06%. Institutions hold 3.21% of the Float.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) is 3.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.90 and a high of $122.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLBS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $20000.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.97% off the consensus price target high of $20000.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.97% higher than the price target low of $20000.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.93, the stock is -4.76% and -6.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -2.47% at the moment leaves the stock -72.07% off its SMA200. GLBS registered -89.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.34.

The stock witnessed a -11.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.31%, and is -11.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.19% over the week and 12.84% over the month.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $64.28M and $11.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.02% and -95.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.70%).

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Globus Maritime Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -682.80% this year.