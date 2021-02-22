Here are the top Institutional holders of Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) shares

14 institutions hold shares in Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK), with 3.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.59% while institutional investors hold 4.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.24M, and float is at 42.68M with Short Float at 6.32%. Institutions hold 4.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HighPoint Advisor Group LLC with over 0.2 million shares valued at $89700.0. The investor’s holdings represent 3.66% of the CHEK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 0.18 million shares valued at $65596.0 to account for 3.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fosun International Ltd which holds 0.13 million shares representing 2.39% and valued at over $58677.0, while Perritt Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.41% of the shares totaling 75050.0 with a market value of $27055.0.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) is 302.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $2.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHEK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -23.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -23.33% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.85, the stock is 4.93% and 50.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.46 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 182.77% off its SMA200. CHEK registered 5.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 301.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7242 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6992.

The stock witnessed a 11.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 554.87%, and is 3.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.34% over the week and 14.05% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 661.32% and -36.86% from its 52-week high.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Check-Cap Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.60% this year.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is trading 14.31% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 49.63% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.