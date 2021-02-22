Here are the top Institutional holders of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) shares

8 institutions hold shares in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), with institutional investors hold 1.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.15M, and float is at 35.35M with Short Float at 9.20%. Institutions hold 1.36% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD with over 0.34 million shares valued at $1.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.55% of the FRSX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Psagot Investment House Ltd. with 0.33 million shares valued at $0.3 million to account for 0.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD which holds 0.13 million shares representing 0.21% and valued at over $0.53 million, while Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 26500.0 with a market value of $0.11 million.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) is 122.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $12.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRSX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $12.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.01% off the consensus price target high of $19.72 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -72.76% lower than the price target low of $5.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.07, the stock is -3.52% and 46.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.66 million and changing 4.98% at the moment leaves the stock 280.75% off its SMA200. FRSX registered 784.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 668.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.97.

The stock witnessed a -1.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 891.26%, and is -12.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.55% over the week and 13.67% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1867.46% and -25.32% from its 52-week high.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.20% this year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) that is trading -20.44% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.77% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.18.