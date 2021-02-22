Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ)

149 institutions hold shares in Embraer S.A. (ERJ), with institutional investors hold 34.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 184.04M, and float is at 175.18M with Short Float at 4.79%. Institutions hold 34.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brandes Investment Partners L.P. with over 24.26 million shares valued at $106.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.61% of the ERJ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Oldfield Partners LLP with 5.28 million shares valued at $35.97 million to account for 5.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC which holds 5.27 million shares representing 5.56% and valued at over $23.23 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.10% of the shares totaling 2.94 million with a market value of $12.96 million.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) is 28.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $18.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ERJ stock was last observed hovering at around $8.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -118.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.74, the stock is 22.75% and 25.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.34 million and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock 48.40% off its SMA200. ERJ registered -50.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.87.

The stock witnessed a 26.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.70%, and is 16.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.50% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has around 18734 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $2.57B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.71% and -52.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.40%).

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Embraer S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $1.66B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.60% in year-over-year returns.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -21.26% down over the past 12 months. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is -34.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.02% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.64.