Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA)

555 institutions hold shares in Under Armour Inc. (UAA), with 1.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 92.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 454.54M, and float is at 347.63M with Short Float at 4.10%. Institutions hold 91.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.9 million shares valued at $223.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.55% of the UAA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 15.68 million shares valued at $176.1 million to account for 8.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 11.96 million shares representing 6.34% and valued at over $134.28 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.27% of the shares totaling 11.82 million with a market value of $202.87 million.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is 32.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.15 and a high of $23.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UAA stock was last observed hovering at around $22.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.97% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -225.86% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.81, the stock is 13.94% and 22.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.01 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 72.45% off its SMA200. UAA registered 38.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 128.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.98.

The stock witnessed a 22.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.68%, and is -0.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $9.26B and $4.47B in sales. Fwd P/E is 65.73. Profit margin for the company is -15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 219.02% and -2.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $1.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 173.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.20% in year-over-year returns.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Under Armour Inc. (UAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is trading -4.11% down over the past 12 months. Guess’ Inc. (GES) is 15.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.18% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.71.