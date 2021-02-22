HP Inc. (HPQ) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is 10.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.54 and a high of $27.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HPQ stock was last observed hovering at around $26.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.67% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -93.57% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.10, the stock is 4.78% and 8.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.98 million and changing 2.61% at the moment leaves the stock 36.09% off its SMA200. HPQ registered 19.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.50.

The stock witnessed a 7.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.20%, and is -1.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

HP Inc. (HPQ) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $34.06B and $56.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.53 and Fwd P/E is 9.11. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.11% and -2.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (76.10%).

HP Inc. (HPQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HP Inc. (HPQ) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $14.97B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.40% in year-over-year returns.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Top Institutional Holders

1,227 institutions hold shares in HP Inc. (HPQ), with 2.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 84.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.35B, and float is at 1.20B with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 84.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 167.32 million shares valued at $3.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.97% of the HPQ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 122.51 million shares valued at $2.33 billion to account for 9.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 113.76 million shares representing 8.82% and valued at over $2.8 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.14% of the shares totaling 66.28 million with a market value of $1.26 billion.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at HP Inc. (HPQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tran Tuan, the company’s President of Printing. SEC filings show that Tran Tuan sold 19,373 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $24.67 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92680.0 shares.

HP Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that BRAMLEY CLAIRE (Controller) sold a total of 23,374 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $24.40 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HPQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, KEOGH TRACY S (Chief HR Officer) disposed off 81,030 shares at an average price of $24.15 for $1.96 million. The insider now directly holds 264,817 shares of HP Inc. (HPQ).

HP Inc. (HPQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 10.12% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 62.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.18% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.