Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 8.34% Change This Year

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is 8.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.52 and a high of $246.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSFT stock was last observed hovering at around $243.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.82% off its average median price target of $280.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.5% off the consensus price target high of $315.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are 1.64% higher than the price target low of $245.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $240.97, the stock is 0.97% and 6.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.26 million and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 14.45% off its SMA200. MSFT registered 30.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $230.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $217.80.

The stock witnessed a 7.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.36%, and is -1.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has around 163000 employees, a market worth around $1838.72B and $153.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.89 and Fwd P/E is 29.79. Profit margin for the company is 33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.84% and -2.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a “Buy”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Microsoft Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.77 with sales reaching $41.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.20% in year-over-year returns.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Top Institutional Holders

4,849 institutions hold shares in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), with 4.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 71.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.56B, and float is at 7.54B with Short Float at 0.59%. Institutions hold 71.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 622.69 million shares valued at $130.97 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.26% of the MSFT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 515.51 million shares valued at $114.66 billion to account for 6.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 309.0 million shares representing 4.10% and valued at over $64.99 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 2.95% of the shares totaling 222.26 million with a market value of $49.43 billion.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COURTOIS JEAN PHILIPPE, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that COURTOIS JEAN PHILIPPE sold 18,358 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $239.60 per share for a total of $4.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Microsoft Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Hogan Kathleen T (EVP, Human Resources) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $212.43 per share for $6.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the MSFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Nadella Satya (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 104,500 shares at an average price of $222.52 for $23.25 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 10.12% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 62.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.97% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 39.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.39.