Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

755 institutions hold shares in Moderna Inc. (MRNA), with 39.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.01% while institutional investors hold 57.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 394.68M, and float is at 356.20M with Short Float at 5.61%. Institutions hold 52.06% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 30.87 million shares valued at $2.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.80% of the MRNA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.88 million shares valued at $1.97 billion to account for 7.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 24.31 million shares representing 6.14% and valued at over $2.54 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 20.48 million with a market value of $2.14 billion.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is 67.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.91 and a high of $189.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $169.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.17% off its average median price target of $171.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.73% off the consensus price target high of $215.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -118.42% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.74, the stock is 5.27% and 20.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.41 million and changing 3.05% at the moment leaves the stock 92.13% off its SMA200. MRNA registered 842.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 156.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $149.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $103.08.

The stock witnessed a 39.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.59%, and is -4.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 6.91% over the month.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has around 830 employees, a market worth around $67.10B and $246.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.22. Distance from 52-week low is 875.66% and -7.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moderna Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $279.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 761.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,888.00% in year-over-year returns.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Insider Activity

A total of 542 insider transactions have happened at Moderna Inc. (MRNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 454 and purchases happening 88 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bancel Stephane, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bancel Stephane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $171.80 per share for a total of $1.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.53 million shares.

Moderna Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Bancel Stephane (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $174.28 per share for $1.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.44 million shares of the MRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Andres Juan disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $182.80 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA).