New Big Money Means TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

375 institutions hold shares in TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP), with 28.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.45% while institutional investors hold 102.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.00M, and float is at 95.65M with Short Float at 11.26%. Institutions hold 80.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PAR Capital Management, Inc. with over 8.42 million shares valued at $164.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.91% of the TRIP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.26 million shares valued at $237.69 million to account for 6.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.2 million shares representing 6.74% and valued at over $160.66 million, while Eagle Capital Management LLC holds 6.35% of the shares totaling 7.73 million with a market value of $151.53 million.

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is 38.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.73 and a high of $38.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRIP stock was last observed hovering at around $38.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.48% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.29% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -99.6% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.92, the stock is 13.98% and 25.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.98 million and changing 3.85% at the moment leaves the stock 67.36% off its SMA200. TRIP registered 37.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.91.

The stock witnessed a 18.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.88%, and is 7.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) has around 2650 employees, a market worth around $5.17B and $823.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.31. Distance from 52-week low is 190.86% and 2.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.10%).

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TripAdvisor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $157.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 56.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.40% in year-over-year returns.

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TEUNISSEN ERNST 02494, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that TEUNISSEN ERNST 02494 sold 32,722 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $34.00 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

TripAdvisor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Kalvert Seth J (SVP, GC, Sec.) sold a total of 18,975 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $25.69 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TRIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Soni Kanika (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 350 shares at an average price of $28.64 for $10025.0. The insider now directly holds 10,997 shares of TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP).

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) that is trading 30.63% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.46% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.91.