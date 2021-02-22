Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is 5.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.03 and a high of $52.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NCLH stock was last observed hovering at around $25.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.65% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.29% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -144.09% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.85, the stock is 11.41% and 8.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.74 million and changing 6.55% at the moment leaves the stock 42.16% off its SMA200. NCLH registered -44.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.44.

The stock witnessed a 6.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.71%, and is 12.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $7.95B and $2.75B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 281.93% and -48.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.17 with sales reaching $2.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -80.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -99.80% in year-over-year returns.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Top Institutional Holders

554 institutions hold shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), with 1.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.69% while institutional investors hold 46.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 315.64M, and float is at 274.28M with Short Float at 15.66%. Institutions hold 46.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.73 million shares valued at $491.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.42% of the NCLH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.18 million shares valued at $436.77 million to account for 6.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 10.22 million shares representing 3.71% and valued at over $259.96 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.11% of the shares totaling 8.57 million with a market value of $146.67 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Binder Robert, the company’s Vice Chair, Pres. & CEO OCI. SEC filings show that Binder Robert sold 91,484 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $24.76 per share for a total of $2.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) that is trading -48.26% down over the past 12 months. Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) is 2.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.27% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 46.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.83.